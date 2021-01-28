If your dog’s hair is getting a bit long and matted or your cat’s nails need trimming by a professional, your fuzzy friend is going to have to wait a while longer during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ontario’s emergency stay-at-home order states pet grooming services must remain closed, but owners and employees in grooming businesses want the Ontario government to add them to the list of essential businesses.

Krista McMurchy is hoping to take her dog, Eragon, to the groomer soon; it is something that she says needs to be done on a regular basis.

“Every six to eight weeks to keep his coat from matting, to keep his skin from getting itchy and flaking,” said McMurchy.

It’s something that he needs to stay healthy, says McMurchy, “If it’s not consistent, it causes him pain because it gets tight to his skin and it hurts him a lot.”

Ginette Dominique is in a similar situation with her three dogs.

“One of my dogs has ‘dewclaws’, she’s 13 and has a bit of anxiety,” said Dominique.

Dominique has only one option for her dog right now.

“I’ve been forced to take her to a vet, drop her off; she gets her nails done and is stressed out, foaming at the mouth when she comes out—and it’s costing me three times the amount of money,” said Dominique.

Pet grooming services aren’t on the province’s latest list of essential businesses, and have remained closed.

Some cities are taking notice. Mississauga has asked the province to clarify the rules, and suspended enforcement of dog grooming businesses as long as they operate curbside only.

On behalf of @citymississauga Council, I've asked Ontario's Solicitor General to make dog walkers & pet groomers essential services. Until we hear back, there'll be no enforcement of dog walkers in our City, and pet grooming businesses, provided they operate by curbside pickup. pic.twitter.com/RD6wIyC9oh

“We heard shortly after the lockdown measures that we had to close,” says Jayme Montero, who owns Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming in the Glebe.

Montero wants pet grooming services to be added to the essential list, and thinks she can operate safely, curbside.

“There’s no contact needed with the actual pet owners themselves.”

Dayna DesMarais owns ‘CocoMutts’ in Stittsville, and has been taking calls from worried clients.

“It’s becoming really frustrating, and especially when we get phone of clients in tears, because they’ve tried and they’ve now they’ve injured the dog,” said DesMarais.

Her store offers pet grooming and sells pet supplies. Although she can’t operate grooming, she has been able to sell items curbside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The retail section of our store is allowed to be open, as long as orders are placed in advance; so, I can hand you a dog leash at the door, so long as there is no dog attached to it.”

A new petition calling on Ontario to allow pet groomers to open during the lockdown currently has more than 15,000 signatures.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw says pet grooming had been listed as a permitted business until Dec. 26, when the lockdown began.

Grooming businesses are no longer permitted to open while the city is in a province-wide shutdown.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman says your pet will have to visit a vet if you require grooming.

“Any grooming that is necessary for the health and welfare of an animal can be undertaken by a veterinarian until such a time as the Provincial shutdown ends.”