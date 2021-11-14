Pet market helps owners and four-legged friends get in the holiday spirit
Pet owners and their furry friends had a chance to go to a special market together on Sunday for treats and fun.
The Edmonton Humane Society and the City partnered to host the Made for Pets market geared toward pets and their owners from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Twenty local vendors attended the event featuring pet and animal-themed products like toys, treats, and pet care items.
John Wilson, City of Edmonton director animal care and park ranger section, said the City and humane society were thrilled to host the market again after a 20-month-long hiatus.
“We’ve been looking forward to this event for some time now,” Wilson said.
“These are all locally handmade items,” he added, “(making) it easy to find that perfect gift for that animal lover in your life or even your four-legged friend.”
Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society, said the event helps bring together the Edmonton animal lover community and local vendors or businesses that need support, especially after the pandemic.
“It’s one of the only markets that you can bring your dog or pet to,” Sunley said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to try things out and see what your pet thinks of things.”
