Police in Markham have issued a warning to pet owners in the area after a woman discovered a piece of bacon in a local park that she believed could be poisonous to animals.

York Regional police said they received a report from a concerned pet owner on March 9 after she came across a piece of bacon left in Royal Orchard Park, near Royal Orchard Boulevard and Yonge Street.

The woman said the meat was covered with an unknown yellow substance, which she believes could be poisonous for animals, according to police.

Officers have since located the meat and removed it from the park. However, police said they are unable to confirm at this point if the substance is poisonous.

No animals have been injured in connection with the investigation, police said.

In the meantime, investigators are asking pet owners to remain vigilant and to make sure their pets don’t eat anything found on the ground.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.