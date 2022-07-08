Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerable

The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.

Workers hope to introduce a new program: pet therapy.

Right now, a puppy is visiting to see if he's a good fit for that type of training.

Monique Gregorie works with clients at the drop-in centre. She's bringing her three-month-old Cane Corso mix named Rocky to interact with clients as she considers enrolling him in pet therapy training.

"A lot of our clients are having a bad day," said Monique Gregorie, a client navigator at the Samaritan Centre.

"They walk in, like, they spend a minute with Rocky and it lifts their spirits."

Clients told us they enjoy and value time with Rocky.

"He is a stress reliever, absolutely," said client Shelly Sabean.

"I didn't want to let him go because he is heartwarming and stuff and I am grateful."

A woman with no place to call home right now said visiting with Rocky brings her joy.

"I am on the streets and he's just a happy-go-lucky type dog and he lifts me up," said Kathleen Houle.

A young man told us he feels dogs can sense people's emotions.

"Felt good. Made me forget about emotions, sad emotions and mental issues and my addictions," said Silas King.

Workers at the centre said they have noticed positive differences when clients interact with Rocky.

"A lot of them are going through mental health (challenges), a lot of problems in their life where they can come here and enjoy a little bit of their inner child with him," said Tiffany Dellaire, addictions and mental health worker.

Another worker said the puppy brings joy.

"Come in, relax, have fun, let their anxiety go and if they are in a bad (mood,) they will end up being happy with Rocky," said Jolie Gregoire, a client navigator at the Drop In Centre.

Workers said during Rocky's two visits so far, they have noticed a big boost in client's self-esteem because animals don't judge.