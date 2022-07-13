Petawawa teens facing arson charges following fire on school grounds

Two teenagers from Petawawa, Ont. are facing arson charges following a fire at a local school.

Ontario Provincial Police say an out-building on school grounds was set on fire Tuesday evening. While the fire was quickly put out, it did cause some minor damage.

OPP officers arrested two teenagers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, a short distance away from the school. Each is now facing one count of arson causing damage to property.

They were released into their parents’ custody and are due in youth court in September.

The youths cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.