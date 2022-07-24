Petawawa woman killed in Ottawa Valley crash

Renfrew County OPP say a Petawawa woman was killed in crash on Hwy. 17 in Cobden early Sunday morning.

The crash on the highway between Turcotte Road and Main Street in Cobden, happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say both occupants were ejected from the vehicle in the rollover.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at hospital.

She was identified Monday as Charity Deschamps, 45, of Petawawa, Ont.

The condition of the other person in the vehicle is unknown.

The OPP continues to investigate.

