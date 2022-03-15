Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer coming to Edmonton in August

Two of Hollywood's comedy giants will be in Alberta's capital city this summer to perform at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

Amy Schumer's self-titled show will hit the stage at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands on Saturday, Aug. 13, and the Stiff Socks podcast team will record an episode with Pete Davidson live on Aug. 14.

Friday's acts have yet to be announced.

The previous month, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will take David Spade, Donnell Rawlings, Whitney Cummings and Bill Burr to Calgary.

Tickets go on presale on March 17. VIP reserved tables for between two and six people will range in price from $79 to $199.

Two dollars from each ticket sale in Edmonton will be donated to Boyle Street Community Services.