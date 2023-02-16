Peter Godber looks to beef up Riders offensive line

Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders’ free agent signing, Peter Godber, will look to improve the team’s offensive line in 2023 after it allowed a record number of sacks last season.

“Every year is a new year and what happened last year was last year,” Godber said.

“I’m looking forward to taking it day by day and taking it one play at a time. I was part of a team in university that had a lot of sacks and the next year we came back and cleaned it up. Then the B.C. Lions a few years ago were high up there in sacks and we cleaned it up as well. What we did both times is just kind of put our head down and work and kind of drown out the outside noise.”

Godber comes to the Riders having only played for one other team, the B.C. Lions. He joined the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2018, battled an injury that practically cost him his entire season in 2019, add in a cancelled 2020 season and shortened/delayed start to 2021, he felt the pressure to bring forth his best performance in 2022.

“Godber started all 18 regular season games and two playoff games at centre for the Lions in 2022. He anchored an offensive line that helped the team average the most net yards per game,” the Roughriders said in a release.

Offensive lineman were a tough sell in free agency as few experienced ones were on the market. That put the Riders in a tough position after their offensive line took a substantial amount of criticism in the 2022 season.

“I wouldn’t say there was a ton of offensive lineman that were available in free agency, similar to last year I think. We had conversations with a lot [of ones that were available], had some offers that were made that weren’t accepted, but we wanted to improve that so we added Peter Godber, a starting centre in our league,” Roughriders vice president and general manager Jeremy O’Day said.

“Just talking to the coaching staff and what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider [is why I chose to sign here]. That meant a lot to me. Growing up in Toronto, I grew up a fan of the CFL and it was very critical of me to come here and [experience] the best fans in the CFL,” Godber said.

It comes after O’Day admitted to the team they most likely would be moving on from veteran centre, Dan Clark. Now Godber knows the fans will have their eyes on him as he tries to take over a signature role on the team.

“I’ve watched Clark play every since I’ve been in the CFL. He’s a great centre. I’ve heard great things about him. He’s a very strong, physical offensive lineman and just the physicality he brings. I can try and do that as well and will try to do that,” Godber said.

The Riders have been busy building their offensive line roster since the conclusion of the 2022 season: Eric Lofton [from the Blue Bombers], Jerald Hawkins, Zack Fry [2022 draft pick], Jeremiah Poutasi and most recently Philip Blake [from the Toronto Argonauts].

“I was super excited to call and offer him [Godber] a contract and Philip Blake who’s a very versatile offensive iceman that can play really all five positions on the offensive line,” O’Day said.

However the team will still have veterans at the helm for Godber to lineup with.

“A lot of guys on the O-line here are veterans in this league. You know Evan Johnson, Philip Blake, Logan Ferland. They’re good football players. We all know the secret to overcoming any adversity in football is just every day consistent work and holding each other accountable,” said Godber.

Even if the offensive line has plenty of veterans, the Riders’ receivers are shaping up to look much different. They have added new names such as Jake Wieneke. The new receiver knows the battle ground he is stepping into after signing with the team on Tuesday.

“I mean last year I watched a lot of CFL so I watch a lot of games and a lot of Roughriders’ games. Obviously the defence has been solid for years and ever since I’ve been in the league.It’s been a tough defense to go against, so I’m excited to be apart of that,” Wieneke said.

“I think just the different tools and key pieces coming back on offence, some new ones hopefully, I think our offence is going to be good. I think it’s going to be a great team,” he added.

Newly signed Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, agreed there is work to be done, but said the blame can not solely be placed on the offensive line.

“There’s some good defensive lineman in this league and so it’s my job and duty to make sure that I’m getting the ball out of my hands quickly, making quick decisions, being efficient with the football,” Harris said.

Harris and Godber will look to build a tight relationship if Godber is the primary player to snap Harris the ball this season.

“A centre and a quarterback have to be very close throughout the season. He has to know where I’m going to put the ball and just changing the blocking scheme. Trevor is a great quarterback. He’s been a great quarterback in this league for a long time,” Godber said.

“With or without, Trevor I wanted to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider. However this is just such an added bonus to play with a guy like Trevor Harris,” Godber said.