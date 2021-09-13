Peter Nygard court hearing rescheduled to Oct. 1
Peter Nygard's extradition hearing is being pushed up by a month.
The fashion mogul was originally scheduled to appear in court from Nov. 15 to 19, but the date has now been changed to Oct. 1 at the request of the Crown and Nygard's counsel.
The court case will now be handled all in one day on Oct. 1, instead of it being spread out over several days.
Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.
The extradition request from the U.S. details accounts from seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.
The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.
Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.
He has denied all the allegations.
The case is set to start at 9 a.m.
- With files from the Canadian Press
-
N.S. family who perished in trailer fire were busy and boisterous: neighbourA mother, father and four children who perished in a fire inside their vacation trailer are being recalled as an active, boisterous family by a friend who rented them the Amherst, N.S. farmhouse where they lived.
-
Vehicle theft suspects nabbed after attempting to paddle away from Alberta RCMPTwo men from Taber, Alta. are in custody after being arrested in the Oldman River while attempting a getaway in a stolen kayak.
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure listThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
Waterloo Region seeing increase in number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks: Dr. WangWaterloo Region’s top doctor is hoping to keep community transmission low and increase vaccination rates as the area is seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.
-
OPP investigating serious single-vehicle crash in Dufferin CountyProvincial police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a tree, leaving the driver with serious injuries on Monday afternoon near Orangeville.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-LondonThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
-
Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine cardAlbertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not requiredHere are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
-
'Explosion felt like an earthquake': Update expected from B.C. First Nation on lawsuit against EnbridgeA B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to a pipeline explosion in 2018.