The lawyers representing former fashion mogul Peter Nygard are expected to present a revised bail plan in court today.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Justice Shawn Greenberg expressed concerns over aspects of Nygard’s bail plan, noting she has issues with the role of one his sureties.

Last week, Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada, told court there’s not enough at stake in the bail plan to stop Nygard from breaching conditions.

Farlinger noted that Nygard owns a $989,000 Winnipeg home that, if released, he wants to live in under house arrest. This is the same home put up for his bail.

Farlinger told court one of Nygard’s proposed sureties, former Nygard company executive Greg Fenske, would be responsible for supervising Nygard, but doesn’t own that home. Farlinger said Fenske should be disqualified as a surety because he doesn’t have anything to lose if Nygard violates his conditions.

Nygard’s lawyers asked for more time to come up with revisions to the bail plan.

U.S. authorities have charged Nygard on nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

None of these charges have been proven in court. Nygard has denied all allegations.

Nygard’s bail hearing will continue today.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.