Peter Nygard taken to Toronto to face sexual assault charges

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been taken to Toronto to face multiple sexual assault charges.

Nygard's lawyer Jay Prober confirmed to CTV News that Nygard had been flown to Toronto with an escort and is set to appear in court Friday morning.

In October, Toronto police said Nygard is facing six new sexual assault charges and three counts of forcible confinement in a historic sexual assault investigation. Toronto police allege the assaults date back to the 1980s.

Nygard is also facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States, and has consented to extradition to the U.S.

None of the charges have been proven in court.