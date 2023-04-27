'Peter Pan & Wendy' star calls filming in Newfoundland 'magical'

The classic tale of Peter Pan has been reimagined in Disney’s new live-action adaptation.

A portion of “Peter Pan & Wendy” was filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador. Actor Alyssa Wapanatâhk, who plays the role of Tiger Lily, says the area felt like a true Neverland.

“The greenery is so magical, and everywhere you look it’s almost like a different landscape. I love that about it,” says Wapanatâhk.

Despite growing up in Alberta, Wapanatâhk says she was unaware how picturesque the eastern part of the country is.

“I had no idea Canada could have these beautiful landscapes, I’ve never been to the East Coast before,” she says.

“That kind of blew me away. Especially the whales, seeing the whales just kind of playing in the water… it was really beautiful.”

Wapanatâhk says she is grateful for the opportunity to take on such an iconic character.

“I tried to handle it with grace as much as I could. I really reminded myself every day that it was just a really special gift that I was given,” she says.

“When I think about carrying a gift such as Tiger Lily, I knew it had to be taken care of.”

A member of the Bigstone Cree First Nation, Wapanatâhk says representing her people was an important part of her experience.

“Our people, they have my whole heart and I want them to feel all of this with me,” says Wapanatâhk.

“When I was given the opportunity to share our culture, I knew that they were right there with me the whole time. I knew that they were going to see this, that our children and our babies, our grandmothers, everybody is going to see this thing. That means the most to me I think, just that they are going to be seen and represented in a good way.”

Wapanatâhk says playing the role of Tiger Lily is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s so special, it’s a big opportunity, and I just welcome it with open arms.”

According to Wapanatâhk, fans of Peter Pan can expect the adaptation to stay true to the essence of the original.

“The same greatness that Peter Pan had, just exploded with colour, with beautiful landscapes and the right representation. Everything is there that we could ever have wanted,” says Wapanatâhk.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” begins streaming on Disney+ on April 28.