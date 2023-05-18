Peterborough man charged in connection with 2021 death of an infant

A 29-year-old Peterborough man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an infant in 2021.

On Nov. 2, 2021, a two-month-old infant was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) in distress at approximately 4:30 a.m. The infant was stabilized and then air lifted to SickKids in Toronto. The infant died after being taken off life support on Nov. 6, 2021.

The investigation was turned over to Peterborough police’s homicide unit when it was discovered that the infant had sustained “catastrophic” internal injuries, according to a press release from Peterborough police.

An 18-month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Peterborough man, who police are not naming due to privacy concerns regarding the victim.

The man was arrested and charged on Thursday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He will appear in court on Friday.

In a video uploaded by police, Investigative Services Acting Inspector Michael Jackson thanked employees at the PHRC, coroner’s office, SickKids, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, Durham Regional Police Service and the Toronto Police Service for their work on the investigation.