Peterborough man wanted in connection with fatal North York shooting last month

Toronto police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting in North York last month that left a man dead and another injured.

It happened on the early morning of Aug. 9 outside a social club near Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road.

Police arrived to locate 27-year-old Gidid Mohamed and a 37-year-old man shot. Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said 31-year-old Yahya Daud Diblawe of Peterborough is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder in the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

Police also released a photo of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-eleven, weighs 150 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and medium-length dark hair that may be pulled back in a bun.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.