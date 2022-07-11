Peterborough, Ont. killer Andrew Watson dies in prison

A man convicted of murdering a Peterborough, Ont. woman in 2014 has died in prison, taking the whereabouts of her remains to his grave.

Andrew Watson, 84, died Saturday at the Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre of apparent natural causes, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Monday. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, which began April 24, 2017.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified,” the correctional service said in a news release.

Watson was convicted in 2017 of murdering his ex-girlfriend Lise Fredette.

Fredette, 74, was last seen leaving her job at a Peterborough Walmart Nov. 12, 2014. Her remains have never been found.