Petflation: Local rescues struggle to keep up with up rising costs
Olaf's Feline Rescue and Sanctuary in Windsor says they get calls every day from cat owners looking to surrender their pet.
“They say I can't afford cat food or veterinarian care. That’s a common reason.” explained Lori Grodin, founder of Olaf's Feline Rescue and Sanctuary.
Grodin would love to take in more cats at her home-based rescue, but she can’t due to the rising costs of expenses.
To stay afloat amid soaring inflation, Grodin has had to make adjustments, such as switching to a cheaper brand of cat food.
“We go through four bags of cat food a week. A box of cat litter has gone up by $1.50,” she explained. “We go through four to six boxes a week.”
To combat shelter overpopulation, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is reducing pet adoption fees.
Until the end of July, all cats, kittens and dogs adoption fees are $50.
Given the enticing lower adoption fee, the Humane Society is reminding people of the expenses that come along with owning a pet.
“If you adopt a kitten, they have follow-up vaccines they need to have. It's important to plan for that and be prepared,” said Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.
Coulter says there are many options to counter high vet bills.
“There's often times a wide range of options for care,” she said. “Talk to your veterinarian and say these are my limitations. They can often work with you to find a solution that's going to work.”
She also recommends purchasing pet insurance. Pet owners will have a fixed monthly cost but will have urgent high-priced medical issues covered.
The Humane Society hosts monthly wellness clinics that offer low-cost vaccines and basic vet services.
“The reason we launched our program was because there were so many people struggling to access wellness care,” Coulter said.