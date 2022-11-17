Petition calls for closure of Saskatoon nightclub where woman was killed

An online petition is calling for the closure of a Saskatoon nightclub where a woman was killed earlier this month.

Hodan Hashi, 23, died at Lit Nightclub on Nov. 5.

Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, has been charged with manslaughter in her death. She is currently out on bail.

The petition to close down the club has garnered more than 5,000 signatures in four days.

CYFJ Holdings owns the Crazy Cactus and Lit Nightclub on the second floor.

“We appreciate that this is a highly emotional situation and do not fault people for attempting to effect change,” CYFJ Holdings wrote in an emailed statement to CTV News.

“We will continue to offer patrons the service and safety they expect and deserve.”

Graphic cellphone footage, circulating on social media, appears to show the final moments of Hashi’s death.

CYFJ Holdings said the club has “industry leading measures to protect patrons and they were in place that night.”

The club said it has shared its safety protocols with police and continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Vigils for Hashi are planned in Ottawa, Edmonton, Toronto and Saskatoon.

Theriault-Fisher is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15.