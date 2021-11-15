Petition calls for Sarnia withdrawal management facility

A Sarnia based advocacy group is hoping its petition gets those struggling with addiction the help the need, faster.

The Community Law School Justice Advocacy group recently directed a petition at Sarnia Lambton PC MPP Bob Bailey, along with Health Minister Christine Elliot and Michael Tibollo, the Associate Minister of Health and Addictions.

The group is calling for funding for a long-term residential withdrawal management facility.

“Mentally, emotionally, physically, it’s exhausting, you’re tired,” said Ashlee Cousins, a member of the group who received treatment 12 years ago for a crystal meth addiction. “You don’t even become yourself again till you’re like 30 days into recovery.”

The proposed centre would be able to treat about 30 people at any given time. It would work in conjunction with a detox centre at Bluewater Health and Ryan’s House, a 30 day addictions program, said the group’s legal education counsellor, Margaret Capes.

“Most folks that are going through detox and or Ryan’s house right now have to go elsewhere to get the long-term treatment, so it’s all out of town right now. The idea is to bring it to town,” she said.

Sarnia Lambton was hit hard by the opioid crisis long before COVID-19 changed everyone’s lives. Advocates for a new withdrawal management facility say the pandemic only exacerbated the situation.

“A lot of people are more isolated,” said Corinne Thompson, who co-founded the petition after watching friends succumb to overdoses.

“They’re left without help. They’re left without care. There’s burdens on health care right now that affect the outcomes of people with addiction. And they need help,” said Thompson.

MPP Bob Bailey tells CTV News the project is well underway, and he’s expecting a funding announcement in the near future.

“I sympathize with the local community. Those petitions help me when I take them to the minister. Even though this project is far along, it always can help the case.”

Advocates like recovering addict Ashlee Cousins say help can’t come soon enough.

“I would never wish it upon anybody to have to go through addiction or go through recovery. It is very hard on people, but it’s what needs to be done so people can live their life properly.”