Petition launched as group fears demolition of Roseland Curling

A committee named The Future of Curling Windsor-Essex has launched a petition to save the Roseland Curling Club.

The group, which represents seven curling leagues at Roseland, fear the city and board of directors of Roseland are looking at tearing down their home.

“We haven't been part of the option discussion but it could mean that they're going to demolish Roseland,” said committee member Terry Fink,

Two years ago council approved $4.3 million in the budget for a Roseland building in need of attention.

“Roseland is an aging and inefficient facility that needs a major renovation or it needs a demolition and rebuild,” said Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak who is reassuring the curling community that the game will remain in the city.

However, the committee feels community consultation hasn't been taken serious enough.

“We want to help the city,” Fink said. “It's just that we just don't know and we feel like we're not part of the process.”

The group feels strongly about public consultation because they want to avoid what has happened in a rink in Toronto that is now shared with hockey. Fink says animosity between user groups has arisen and was told ice quality has been compromised.

“If we're gonna curl we want good quality ice just as you're gonna play hockey, you want good qualify ice to play the game or baseball or soccer as the list goes on,” he said.

Kaschak feels if council decides to retrofit a rink, hockey and curling won’t be sharing the same ice.

“Certainly if that were to happen I'd be pushing hard that it would be a curling only facility,” he said.

The group would also like to see the curling atmosphere carried over into whatever option city council decides.

“The seven leagues have created this committee to help and work with the city to make sure we capture those things so they'll continue to play the sport,” Fink said.

According to Kaschak, a decision regarding Roseland’s future will likely be made later this year.

“I think everybody's gonna have a say and I think at the end of the day curling's gonna be provided in Windsor at what location to be determined,” he said.