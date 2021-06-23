Petition looks to keep enhanced bike route on Wellington Crescent open

A petition is looking to keep the enhanced bike lanes on Wellington Crescent open a little longer as a motion at Winnipeg City Hall calls for an early end to the initiative on the street.

The program limits vehicle traffic on the street to one block from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday, to allow access to cyclists.

It is scheduled to run from April to November, however in June a city hall committee voted in favour of reducing the bike route hours in September.

A petition signed by more than 1,200 people looks to keep the program running for as long as it was originally planned.

"We're concerned the city is poised to cut short the closure of Wellington Crescent and Kings Drive to daily traffic, and we're hoping they can stick with the pilot program as it is originally designed to go to November," said Bill Hamlin, a concerned resident.

The program has faced backlash from some residents in the area, with the city hearing concerns from homeowners who said the current setup is a "human rights issue" that "favours able bodied cyclists to the detriment of people who are unable to ride bikes but can only enjoy the street by motor vehicle."

Other homeowners said prioritizing access for cyclists is "discriminating against thousands of Winnipeggers."

Hamlin said, while there are some residents opposed to it, many people across Winnipeg like the enhanced bike lanes

"They don't want it cut short," Hamlin said.

"They shouldn't cater to a few loud voices, they should stick with their original plan and then have a meaningful consultation after it's all over."

The proposed changes to the enhanced bike route along Wellington Crescent will go to city council for a final vote on Thursday.

-with files from CTV's Mike Arsenault, Mason DePatie and Michael D'Alimonte