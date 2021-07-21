Petition to create Whyte Ave 'Pride Corner' circulating in Edmonton

A petition has been started to reclaim a corner of Whyte Avenue and make it a safe space for LGBTQ2S+ youth.

Protests have been held recently at the corner of 104 Street and Whyte Avenue in opposition of street preaches that organizers say spread messages of hate.

Now a petition is calling on Old Strathcona and the City of Edmonton to permanently mark the spot as "Pride Corner" to ensure LGBTQ+ youth, especially those experiencing homelessness, feel safe and welcome.

"We're talking about the possibility of a sign with a pride symbol on it," said Claire Pearen. "[Something] that just really identifies this corner as pride corner and a safe space every weekend that everyone can come and not be berated."

Approximately 45 per cent of homeless youth in Edmonton are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advocates say the preachers have a right to free speech, but messages of hatred and homophobia have real consequences.

"Not only are they being kicked out of their homes having heard these words, but then they're coming to the streets where they now have to live and hearing these words again. The effects of it are that suicides have gone up," said LGBTQ2S+ advocate Douglas Parsons.

Parsons says there have been eight suicides among homeless LGBTQ2S+ youth in the last 10 months in the Whyte Avenue area.

"We know how to protest through music, through song, through dance, through organization but we can't make effective, long-term change unless we get the powers that be to help," said Parsons.

He says they need community support to help protect youth and create long-term change.

"We're simply making sure that those unhoused youths see us and know that perhaps the blood family did not work in their favour, but there's a chosen family that's here as well," said Parsons.

"You have a choice, and we just want to make sure you are around life-wise to be able to find your chosen family."