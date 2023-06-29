Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
The Calgary-based company says debit and credit transactions are once again available at most of its Petro-Canada retail sites.
Many Petro-Canada locations across the country have been cash-only for several days due to what Suncor has described as a “cybersecurity incident.”
The security breach also affected the company's Petro-Points app, website and some car washes, which remain unavailable.
Suncor says it will continue to update customers as more services come back online.
The company has declined to provide details about the type of cyberattack or which other parts of its operations may have been affected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.