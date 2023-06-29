Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.

The Calgary-based company says debit and credit transactions are once again available at most of its Petro-Canada retail sites.

Many Petro-Canada locations across the country have been cash-only for several days due to what Suncor has described as a “cybersecurity incident.”

The security breach also affected the company's Petro-Points app, website and some car washes, which remain unavailable.

Suncor says it will continue to update customers as more services come back online.

The company has declined to provide details about the type of cyberattack or which other parts of its operations may have been affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.