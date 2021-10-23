Petroleum tank fire in Two Hills County under investigation
Firefighters responded to an industrial explosion and fire at a crude oil tank farm east of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
According to RCMP, the explosion and fire happened at an industrial site north of Highway 640, in Two Hills County.
“The fire is contained to the site at this time,” Mounties said in a statement shortly before 6 p.m.
No injuries or deaths have been reported at this time, and no residences are threatened by the fire.
Highway 640 is blocked to allow emergency personnel and equipment to get to the scene.
This was the scene south of Elk Point earlier @lconnectnet @RadioYeg @ctvedmonton @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/hCcKtFzeNh— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) October 24, 2021
RCMP do not recommend travel on Range Roads 62 and 63 or Township Road 554 due to poor visibility caused by smoke.
The fire is not believed to be criminal, but RCMP say their investigation into the incident continues.
