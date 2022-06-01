Petrolia floral shop sells rainbow roses for Pride month
Gray’s Floral Market in Petrolia Ont., is celebrating Pride month in a special way, selling unique-looking roses.
These rainbow roses are meant to resemble the pride flag and showcase a variety of colours in its petals.
The proceeds from each rose sold will be donated to Diversity Ed Sarnia, a non-profit organization that focuses on education and support programs for the LGBTQ2+ community.
Employees at Gray’s told CTV News they wanted to be able to support the community and celebrate Pride month in a unique way.
