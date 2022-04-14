iHeartRadio

Petrolia, Ont. road closed for 'death investigation'

Marthaville Road near Petrolia, Ont. is closed between LaSalle Line and Churchill Line.

OPP in Lambton County have a section of road closed for what is being described as a death investigation.

According to police, Marthaville Road in Petrolia between Churchill Line and LaSalle Line has been closed since 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News London there is no timeframe on when the road may reopen and further details will be provided when they become available.

