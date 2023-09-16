Pets lost in south Winnipeg house fire

Four pets were found dead following a house fire in Waverly Heights Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call around 9:34 p.m. when crews responded to reports of a fire in a house in the 0-100 block of Quincy Bay.

Firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. The structure was deemed unsafe to enter because the fire was so involved, so crews attacked from the outside.

Once conditions improved, firefighters moved the fight inside the home, declaring the fire under control at 10:12 p.m.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. One person was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital.

Firefighters searched the home and found three dogs and one cat dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Winnipeg fire crews were also called to a house fire in the 200 block of Powers Street around 3:37 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house and attacked from the inside. The fire was out within 20 minutes.

No one was in the home at the time. The cause of the fire is being investigated.