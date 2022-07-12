Pets perish in Erieau house fire
Two pets perished and damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in Erieau on Monday.
Crews were called to the scene at 18878 Erieau Rd. just after 2 p.m. and found a two-story home with fire showing through the lower windows and doors.
According to Chatham-Kent fire, high winds pushed the fire into the attic space and firefighters were called out of the structure into a defensive attack position just before the flames broke through the roof.
An excavator was later brought in to help extinguish the blaze and tear down the remains of the partially collapsed structure.
The only person who was home at the time of the fire was able to escape safely with two dogs, however, reported another dog and a pet rabbit were still in the home and sadly perished in the fire.
The cause has been listed as undetermined.
