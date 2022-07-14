PetSmart hosting Furry Friend's adopt-a-thon

Chill out with a cool cat who will melt your heart.

Furry Friends is hosting an adopt-a-thon as part of PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week, running July 15 to 17.

Furry Friends is partnering with PetSmart Charities of Canada to host a National Adoption Weekend at its 33 Mapleview Drive East location.

Adoption fees range from $220 - $260 (cash and e-transfer). All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and treated against parasites. Most are also microchipped.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter is a non-profit, no-kill organization dedicated to providing shelter and love to abandoned, lost or rescued animals in the Barrie community. They do not euthanize healthy animals for any reason. Furry Friends is a registered charity (#882610124), funded by donors and supporters and operated entirely by volunteers.

For more information, contact Mark Adams, Furry Friends board member, at 416-822-1631 or at email: asktheboard@furryfriendsbarrie.com.