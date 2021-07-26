Pettersson, Hughes among 7 Vancouver Canucks players extended qualifying offers
Defenceman Quinn Hughes, a 2018 first-round pick, was among seven players extended qualifying offers from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
Hughes, 21, was selected seventh overall by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL draft. He had three goals and 38 assists in 56 games last season and has 11 goals and 86 assists in 129 career contests.
The Canucks also announced Monday they've extended qualifying offers to defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Olli Juolevi as well as forwards Jason Dickinson, Lukas Jasek, Elias Pettersson and newly-acquired Conor Garland.
Pettersson, 22, was taken fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 65 goals and 88 assists in 165 games.
Garland had 12 goals and 27 assists in 49 games last season with the Arizona Coyotes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.
