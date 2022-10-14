Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available for Sask. residents aged 12+ starting Oct. 17

Saskatchewan residents 12 years of age and older will be able to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine starting on Oct. 17.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine, that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant, was approved by Health Canada last week.

Participating pharmacies are scheduled to receive Pfizer bivalent booster doses during the week of Oct. 17. Vaccine appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Walk-in clinics and clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada will also be offering the vaccine.

“Booster doses of the original mRNA vaccines continue to provide good protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including those caused by Omicron variant infection,” the government said in a news release.

“However, evidence to date shows that both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster doses induce a stronger immune response and are expected to provide improved protection against the Omicron variant.”

The province also announced residents aged 12-17 will become eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Anyone over the age of 12 will be able to receive their second booster dose if it has been four months since their last dose, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

The province said residents who have had COVID-19 may want to wait three months post infection to receive their next dose, for the “best immune response.”