Pfizer claims 3rd dose 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant
A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday.
The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.
Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.
There's "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.
The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
The data also show that antibody levels are much higher after a third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.
-
B.C.'s budget deficit lower than forecast at $5.5 billion: finance ministerBritish Columbia's budget deficit has come in almost $3 billion lower than was forecast for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
-
Halifax police hand out 41 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offencesIt's been a busy week so far for the the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit, which has handed out 41 tickets for speeding and other motor vehicle-related offences in a little more than two days.
-
Halifax-native to appear on next season of 'The Bachelorette'The contestants for the next season of The Bachelorette have been announced and there is a Maritimer on the list.
-
Dinner and a dose? Guelph hosting vaccine pop-up clinic in Downtown Dining District Friday nightHealth officials in Guelph are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the city's Downtown Dining District on Friday night.
-
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Ingleside Drive in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are on scene at Ingleside Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired.
-
Lambton County getting closer to COVID-19-free statusOne of the early hotspots for COVID-19 in Southwestern Ontario, Lambton County now appears to be one of the first regions to show signs of emerging from the grips of the pandemic.
-
General manager of Ontario retirement home charged after door handles removed from rooms during pandemicThe general manager of an Ontario retirement home is facing confinement charges after police say the door handles were removed from some residents’ rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Anglers and researchers delve into fish guts to save B.C. salmonSqueezing out stomachs and poking through intestines seems like distasteful and ignoble work, but it's part of a wider collaborative effort by researchers and recreational fishermen to save endangered salmon and divine changes to the marine food web as climate change advances.
-
Sask. NDP calls for 'tailgate vaccination clinics' at Riders gamesCiting the slowing uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is pitching the idea of "tailgate" vaccine clinics at Roughriders games.