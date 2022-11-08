Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Manitoba this week

The Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine should be available to Manitobans as early as this week, according to the province

This news comes after Health Canada recently approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children between the ages of six months to four years old. The federal department approved Moderna’s Spikevax shot for this age group earlier in the year.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the Manitoba government said the Pfizer infant vaccine is being distributed to clinics, pharmacies and vaccine sites across the province. This vaccine is a three-dose series, and each dose should be given at least eight weeks apart.

The province notes that it’s recommended that kids get the same type of vaccine for each dose when possible.

Most parents and caregivers who make an initial vaccine appointment for a child aged six months to four years old should expect that the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Manitoba’s remaining Moderna infant vaccine stock will be used for second doses for those who already received it as a first dose. The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations also recommends the Moderna infant vaccine for immunocompromised kids.

Vaccine appointments can be made using the online booking tool, calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 or by directly contacting clinics or pharmacies. Children need to be at least six months old at the time of their immunization appointment.

The Manitoba government is also reminding the public that treatments are available for people who are at risk of more serious outcomes of COVID-19.

High-risk Manitobans who develop symptoms should contact a health-care provider or Health Links. The treatment must start within days of the onset of symptoms. More information can be found online.

- With files from The Canadian Press.