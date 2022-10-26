Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia

People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.

Public Health is recommending those who are eligible for the vaccine to book an appointment as it “offers better protection against Omicron strains of COVID-19,” said the provincial government in a news release Wednesday.

"We're hearing more and more Nova Scotians are trying to get an appointment to receive a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which is great news," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in the release.

"We have plenty of vaccine supply in the province. Today, we have added tens of thousands of appointments to the system across the province."

Moderna’s COVID-19 bivalent vaccine is also available in Nova Scotia, but only for those who are 18 and older.

"Both bivalent vaccines are safe and effective," said the province in the news release. "Nova Scotians should choose the first available appointment they are eligible for rather than waiting for a specific brand of vaccine."

The province says the recommended gap between vaccine doses for most people is 168 days. It says people who have caught COVID-19 should wait the same amount of time from the point of infection before receiving their next dose.

Some people, like those who are over 70 or immunocompromised, only have to wait 120 days between doses, or from their time of infection with COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked online, or by calling 1-833-797-7772. Vaccine scheduling by phone is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccines are the only bivalent vaccines authorized for use in Canada.