Health officials in British Columbia are expecting a shortfall of about 60,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine over the coming weeks as a result of the company's previously announced delays.

That's about half of the doses the province was expecting to receive over that period.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Monday that B.C. expects increased shipments in March to make up for those missed doses, and that the province is "still on track" to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before April.

What the delay means for now is that a "higher proportion" of the province's vaccine will be going to second doses, Henry added.

"We spent quite a lot of time over this past weekend working through how we could make it work, and then stay true to our commitment to getting those second doses into people as soon as logistically possible," she said.

The provincial health officer also noted that B.C. was expecting potential delays, and was prepared to pivot as necessary.

"The program continues. Our focus continues to be on immunizing all people who are at the greatest risk, and that includes residents and staff who work in long-term care homes around the province," Henry said.

As of Monday, 87,346 people have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine across British Columbia. The province received 46,675 doses over the past week, including 28,275 Pfizer doses and 18,400 Moderna doses, but is expecting decreased shipments into February.

Henry described the Pfizer issues as a "slight delay," but stressed that the province still intends to dramatically expand the scope of its immunization program in April to include new demographics.

In the meantime, she urged residents to do their best to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the same precautions and rules they have been for months.

"We have the tools and it is in our control," Henry added. "Let's show each other that we remain committed to doing our part to protect our seniors and elders who have not yet had the vaccine."