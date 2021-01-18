City officials tell CTV News that a temporary cut to shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will affect Ottawa's ability to vaccinate residents.

Late last week, Pfizer announced a temporary cut to vaccine deliveries to Canada due to expansion plans at the pharmaceutical giant's European manufacturing facility. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading Canada’s logistical rollout, said Canada would be receiving half of what was initially expected over the next four weeks.

This means City of Ottawa officials are unsure how many more doses the capital will be getting.

Typically, the city can expect around 5,600 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesdays and officials are hoping this week's delivery is not affected, but the status of future shipments remains unclear.

As of Monday morning, officials said there were only a few hundred doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine left in the city. Ottawa Public Health reported that 21,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally out of 22,245 received.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday the next shipment of vaccines to Ontario would be reduced by 20 per cent and the following shipment would be 80 per cent smaller. Larger shipments are expected in late February and early March, Elliott said.

"This is a very temporary situation," Elliott said. "It has to do with the amounts that we receive from Pfizer through the federal government but this will affect shipments of vaccines across the province."

In order to compensate for smaller shipments, health-care workers who received their first doses of the vaccine may have to wait much longer for the second dose, possibly up to the maximum 42 days allowed by Pfizer. However, officials stress the effort to immunize residents of long-term care homes will not be delayed and the second shots will be delivered within the 21-day timeframe.

On Friday, Ottawa Hospital CEO Cameron Love said he was optimistic everyone in Ottawa who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine would be able to receive one by the summer, but city officials who spoke to CTV News say the cut in shipments by Pfizer could affect that plan. Officials are hopeful, however, that they can make up for lost time once shipments stabilize.

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News on Saturday that the announcement from Pfizer is a setback for the city, but he remained hopeful vaccines would be in people's arms by the summer.

Mobile vaccination teams have visited all 28 of Ottawa's long-term care homes, and the focus is now meant to shift to high-risk retirement homes.

With files from CTV's Graham Richardson.