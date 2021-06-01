PGA of Canada introduces new award named after Brooke Henderson

The Professional Golfers’ Association of Canada has introduced a new award named after Smiths Falls, Ont. golf pro Brooke Henderson.

"The PGA of Canada is very pleased to announce that Brooke Henderson, the winningest professional golfer in Canadian history, will have her name attached to a new PGA of Canada National Award; the ‘Brooke Henderson Female Player of the Year Award’," the PGA of Canada said in a release on Tuesday.

Henderson, 23, has won 10 LPGA titles and has more victories than any Canadian professional golfer, male or female, on major professional tours.

The PGA of Canada has also announced that the trophy awarded to the DCM PGA Women’s Champion will be named after Lorie Kane, a five-time winner of the event, including four back-to-back wins between 1996 and 1999. The newly named Lorie Kane Trophy will be awarded for the first time later this summer at the 34th playing of the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada at Oshawa Golf Club in Oshawa, Ont.

“The PGA of Canada is so excited to recognize two of the most influential figures in Canadian golf history and we are thrilled to attach their names to an award and a trophy meant to honour excellence among female golfers in our industry,” said PGA of Canada President Teejay Alderdice in the release. “In addition to Brooke and Lorie being two of the greatest golfers in Canadian history, their names are synonymous with professionalism and they are spectacular role models for junior golfers and female players throughout the country.”

The Brooke Henderson Female Player of the Year Award will recognize the female professional who attains the most points based on the PGA of Canada Player Rankings criteria for the year. The PGA of Canada says it plans to unveil the award at the 2021 National Award Ceremony.

“Brittany and I are so blown away by the opportunity we have to help promote golf in Canada, especially when it comes to growing the game among young women,” said Henderson. “We are excited to be involved with the PGA of Canada and I am so appreciative to have my name attached to a brand-new award that will help put a spotlight on the top female players in the country.”

Brittany Henderson, Brooke's older sister and caddie, will be joining and supporting the PGA of Canada as a PGA of Canada Class “A” Member alongside her sister, who is a Tournament Professional, the PGA of Canada said.