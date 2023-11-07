PGA Tour Americas to stop in N.B. park next year

A New Brunswick park will be one of 10 stops in North America for a prestigious golf tour next year.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, the PGA Tour Americas will stop at Mactaquac Provincial Park, which is just west of Fredericton, in July 2024.

The New Brunswick location is one of two new stops added to the tour, along with a spot in Brazil.

“The Mactaquac golf course has been getting attention on the national scale, and now it will be a destination for golfers across the globe,” said Tammy Scott-Wallace, minister of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture, in the release. “Hosting events of this calibre showcases New Brunswick as a vacation and sport destination and boosts our economy and supports our industry partners.”

The PGA merged PGA Tour Lationamerica and PGA Tour Canada into PGA Tour Americas earlier this year.

“Golf New Brunswick is excited to collaborate with the City of Fredericton, New Brunswick Tourism, and Mactaquac,” said Brianna McQuillan, executive director of Golf New Brunswick. “We believe this is an amazing opportunity to develop golf further in New Brunswick. We look forward to involving our members and junior golfers for an experience like no other.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.