PGA Tour Canada hopes for 'huge crowds' at Waskesiu event

PGA Tour Canada is getting back into the swing of things this weekend after more than 990 days since the last shot, and the third stop on the tour is in Waskesiu at Elk Ridge Resort.

“We’re looking for huge crowds and if you’re going up to the lake, part of your holiday has got to be coming over to watch PGA Tour Canada at Elk Ridge,” tournament director Hugh Vassos said.

The 2022 Elk Ridge Open is the third stop in a season-long points race for the Fortinet Cup.

With a purse of $200,000 for the 156-golfer field to battle over, tournament chair Graham DeLaet says the added bonus for competitors is the chance to enjoy the amenities Prince Albert National Park is known for.

“Even though it’s not in a big city like other stops along the PGA Tour Canada, there are things to do and there are places to stay. So it really ticks all the boxes from a player’s standpoint,” said DeLaet, who added some other components that make for a great tour stop.

“As a player, you’re looking for something that’s challenging, that’s in good shape, that’s fair and the pace of play moves along well.”

One of the competitors in the field is two-time long drive world champion Jamie Sadlowski. While he hasn’t played Elk Ridge yet, he’s excited to play in what he considers a home event.

“I had a couple of buddies who played last year and thoroughly enjoyed the golf course and the whole property, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Sadlowski.

“And it’s kind of a home game, I can get in the truck and drive so it’s kind of nice.”

Last June, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada announced it would run for eight consecutive years at Elk Ridge Resort.