Pharmacies across Simcoe Muskoka to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacies across Simcoe Muskoka can now offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for eligible people ages 55 and older.

The Ontario government expanded the number of pharmacies in its vaccination pharmacy pilot project starting Thursday to get the booster shot into the arms of more people quickly as case numbers soar.

The province reported 2,557 new infections Thursday, the highest case count in more than two months.

In Simcoe Muskoka, nearly roughly 94,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Residents can book an appointment online.

In a release Thursday, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said the vaccine would be available at select pharmacies "as early as Sat. April 3."

Here is the list of pharmacies offering the vaccine in our region: