Pharmacies busy, but happy to see people getting vaccinated

Booster shot bookings are going into the new year as pharmacies across Windsor-Essex continue to battle the Omicron variant.

All available doses at Brady’s Drug Store in Belle River have been spoken for, with owner Tim Brady encouraging residents make a vaccination appointment versus walking in.

“It’s been busy! But the good news is that people want it,” Brady explains.

Brady also serves as chair of the Ontario Pharmacists' Association, telling CTV News Windsor the days leading up to Christmas have been hectic for several reasons.

“It’s crazy!” Brady says. “A lot of people were trying to do all the shots, third doses, kids five to 11, flu shots.”

Brady says phone calls are non-stop and that staffing and supplies have cause some issues, noting things became more chaotic when the province opened up booster eligibility.

“I’d rather have people want to get the shots rather than not get the shots,” says Brady. “There is a need out there and it’s tight, but we like what we’re doing.”

He encourages residents to check with the health unit to see if there are vaccination appointments at the Devonshire Mall vaccination centre, suggesting the holiday season is a good time to get a third inoculation should it make you feel sluggish.

“If you’re not working and you get the shot, you may feel under the weather. It’s a good time to get it while you’re here. With the variant here we want to make sure that more people can get third shots, it really highly improves, lessens your chance of getting (COVID).”

Brady also continues to urge the unvaccinated to get their shot, telling CTV News Windsor most people are friendly, but fearful.

“We’re getting to the stragglers now and really, for most of them, it’s not a question of I’m not anti-vaccination, it’s I’m fearful," Brady says. “Of all the people, we really need to take the time and not dismiss them, not blow them off. We all need to take a step back when someone says they haven’t got a vaccination. The first question someone should ask is why.”

He adds, “A lot of times it’s a really legitimate concern. We can’t just judge everybody on, 'If you haven’t got this you’re not on my team,' and I think that’s the biggest thing that we’re dealing with.”