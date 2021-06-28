Pharmacies experiencing backlog in administering COVID-19 vaccines

If you plan on going to your local pharmacy for your second COVID-19 vaccine, anticipate waiting a week or two.

Many pharmacies across the Middlesex-London region have either temporarily run out of doses or have waitlists exceeding 100-250 people.

“We’re not booking anything right now, we’re full,” said one employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy on Adelaide Street, adding it will be at least a week before that location receives more vaccines.

At privately-owned Coulter’s Pharmacy, they have doses of Moderna and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, but they are already spoken for.

“For patients coming from alternate locations for their second doses, the waitlist is a few hundred people,” said Scott Coulter, pharmacist and owner of Coulter’s.

Since the province announced that as of Monday any adult can now get their second dose, provided they have waited at least 28 days (if their first dose was either Pfizer or Moderna), pharmacies have been busy with calls about booking appointments and trying to get the shot in people’s arms.

Anyone who received Oxford-AstraZeneca for their first dose must wait eight weeks before their second shot. In Middlesex-London, anyone who is 12 years of age and older is also eligible to rebook their second shot.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), admits there is a sense of urgency to get the next shipment of vaccines delivered to pharmacies and clinics right away.

“We really are in a race right now with the Delta variants of COVID. Can we get enough second doses into arms in order to protect against a fourth wave this summer? It’s so important that we keep our eyes on the prize of that vaccine campaign,” said Mackie.

Coulter suggests adding your name to a couple of local pharmacy waitlists online and being patient while waiting for the call to get your second dose.

“They call it vaccine shopping, but I don’t think it’s that big a deal. But if you do get your second shot early, be sure to cancel any other appointments wherever it may be because that’s a spot holding out for someone else,” said Coulter.

All pharmacies in London are now authorized to provide a second shot to anyone 18 years or older.