Pharmacies in North Bay, Parry Sound to begin taking appts. for AstraZeneca vaccine Saturday

Residents living in North Bay and Parry Sound who are 55 years and older can make an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine starting on Saturday.

According to the health unit, four pharmacies will soon offer the vaccine after the province announced that it was expanding the list of primary care locations and pharmacies to provide the AstraZeneca vaccination.

The following locations will offer the vaccine

Shoppers Drug Mart (Parry Sound)

Wal-Mart Pharmacy (North Bay)

Northern Shores Pharmacy (North Bay)

Loblaw Pharmacy (Sturgeon Falls)

Anyone who wishes to book their appointment at either of those pharmacies can call the location directly.