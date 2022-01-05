Pharmacist weighs in on what to look for when buying a face mask

With more transmissible variants going around, some Manitobans are upgrading from a cloth mask to a medical mask. A Manitoba pharmacist is weighing in on how to tell if the mask you are buying will give you the protection printed on the box.

Lauren Hope, a teacher and co-founder of Safe September MB, said her family started wearing cloth masks but have since moved away from those.

"I started sending my kids out in non-medical surgical masks throughout the spring and into the summer," Hope said, adding at the start of the Delta wave she started wearing KN95 masks.

The recommendation in Manitoba is to wear a well-fitting non-medical mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin. Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said there’s no plan for that recommendation to change.

“Using a mask properly is probably much more important than the type of masks that most people use, so that should be the emphasis," Atwal said.

Aleeza Gerstien, a microbiologist at the University of Manitoba, agrees fit is important but says the messaging around masks has been confusing.

She said the message isn’t strong enough about using medical-grade masks, and respirators that give best protection should be given to people working with children and the children themselves.

"This is the time to give N95 masks that fit properly to everyone in those systems," she said.

There are three different types of masks: non-medical or cloth, medical or surgical masks, and respirators.

To make sure you’re buying a medical grade mask, Pharmacist Carey Lai said customers need to look on label.

Medical grade masks have met standards set by international governing bodies recognized by Health Canada like NIOSH or the American Society for Testing and Materials also known at ASTM standards.

"It’s to ensure that it has what is designed on the box," Lai said. "It’s been tested, it's quality assured, it’s passed through certain international standards."

There are different levels of medical masks meeting ASTM standards, level three being the highest.

Lai said Manitobans shouldn't discount non-medical masks that look and feel similar to medical masks, but they should be aware of what they’re buying.

“It can still be as effective, it's just not going through those regulatory processes," Lai said.

Hope supports making medical masks and respirators easier for Manitobans to access.

"Because it should not just be for those who can afford it or who have access to it," Hope said.

A spokesperson for the province told CTV News Winnipeg medical masks need to meet either the ASTM levels one through three, or the European medical facemask level IIR.