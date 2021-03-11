The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced it is expanding vaccine eligibility to more groups in the region.

A large portion of the group includes front-line health care workers in specific "outpatient and ambulatory areas."

Among the health care workers now eligible are those in hospital-based outpatient clinics, walk-in clinics, home care, dentistry, pharmacies, hospices, shelters and correctional settings, as well as in laboratory services, among others.

A full list is available on the MLHU website.

In addition, adults 16 years of age and older who are chronic home care recipients are now eligible and will be contacted by their home care provider to make an appointment.

Eligibility applies to those who are in the MLHU, Southwestern Public Health and Huron Perth Public Health regions.

The expansion comes as vaccination clinics in Elgin and Oxford counties prepare to open on Monday.

When they become available, vaccine appointments for those in Middlesex-London, St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford can be booked here or by calling 226-289-3560 (Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

And in Huron-Perth the phone number and links to book are posted here as appointments become available.

