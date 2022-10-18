Pharmacists in 16 P.E.I. communities can now assess and prescribe for 32 common ailments

A new program at participating Prince Edward Island pharmacies will allow pharmacists to prescribe medication for common ailments.

The Pharmacy Plus PEI program, aimed at helping Islanders with routine and non-urgent health concerns, will be offered at 48 locations in 16 communities across the province.

The province says the program allows pharmacists to assess and prescribe, free of charge, for 32 common ailments, including cough, sore throat, seasonal allergies, heart burn, minor joint pain, thrush, and skin conditions like eczema and acne.

Community pharmacists can now also renew eligible prescriptions. Pharmacists will review the patient’s medication profile, including over-the-counter medications, natural products, and supplements, and renew all eligible prescriptions, as appropriate.

The province anticipates the program will alleviate 27,000 visits to clinics, doctors’ offices and emergency departments.

Each pharmacy will offer the program in a way that works best for the location and their clients. For example, some pharmacies may have dedicated hours where pharmacists see patients eligible for the services in a walk-in clinic style, while some may require pre-booked appointments. Others may provide walk-in services on a first-come, first-served basis.

Islanders are encouraged to connect with their local pharmacy to learn how to access the services available through the Pharmacy Plus program.

For a complete listing of participating pharmacies and information about the Pharmacy Plus PEI program at their location, visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/PharmacyPlusPEI