Pharmacy Association of Sask. reminds people to be patient with pharmacists as booster shots roll out

The Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) is reminding people to be patient with pharmacists as the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots in the province expands on Monday.

“We do ask people to be patient, pharmacists provide other services, not just vaccinations and they will get through the list and they’re eager to make sure that we protect residents,” PAS CEO Michael Fougere said.

Starting Monday, anyone 18 and older can book a booster if their second shot was at least three months ago.

As for which pharmacies people can book an appointment at, it depends. Some of the pharmacies in Saskatoon CTV News spoke with say they are booked up until Christmas and even the New Year, with some giving people the option to join a waitlist.

Fougere said while vaccine supply is fairly good at the moment, many in the healthcare sector, including pharmacists, are dealing with a lot of stress and are working longer hours.

“This adds to the stress, but again, they’re professionals who want to make sure that residents are protected and we are a vital part of the health industry and we’ll continue to operate that way and provide those services,” he said, adding that there is a robust system in place for making appointments with pharmacists.

Overall, Fougere said it is encouraging that the Saskatchewan government is fast tracking its eligibility process for booster shots.

Evidence shows boosters provide greater immunity against the new Omicron variant, which spreads more quickly than Delta.

“The booster shot is an important element to make sure that we’re protected for our family and friends, particularly over the holiday season,” Fougere said.

People can also get their vaccines at clinics run by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA is reminding people that its patient booking system won’t allow you to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster until you are eligible.