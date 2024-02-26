Pharmacy robbery in Cambridge under investigation

Police are investigating after reports of a pharmacy robbery in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the area Glamis Road and Elgin Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say four unknown males entered the pharmacy, took money and other products, and left before officers arrived.

The suspects are described as around 5'9 and wearing masks.

Currently on scene in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Avenue Road in Cambridge for reports of a pharmacy robbery.



There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.



More information will be released when available.



WA24052692 pic.twitter.com/gR5Y2jB4AP