Phase 2 LRT construction creating accessibility issues for Carlingwood residents

Alongside a busy stretch of Richmond Road, near the intersection of Lockhart Avenue, construction is well underway on Phase Two of Ottawa's LRT.

The major project will transform current public transit options for Carlingwood residents but until then some say it’s creating accessibility issues for pedestrians.

“It’s definitely a daily struggle with just trying to do day-to-day activities with my son. If (we’re) wanting to go to the park, to his school, we have to cross across the street which is definitely not accessible,” said Megan Ladelpha, a mother living with mobility issues.

Ladelpha walks with a cane and says the LRT construction combined with residential construction on both sides of the road, has created a dangerous environment for pedestrians.

"It’s not safe at all, with just how busy it is, to cross the street anymore so I don’t cross the street that way anymore, I drive," she noted.

Neighbours say the construction makes it a challenge to walk anywhere nearby.

"There definitely have been moments where it’s a bit dicey because of large trucks and whatnot, and it’s very hard to see once you get to Richmond to see around the corner to get across," said Tuula Telvilla, who lives in the area.

Ladelpha says she struggles while walking in the area with her cane but many of her friends are confined to wheelchairs, something she says is keeping them from the area.

"My friend would not be able to use a wheelchair in that mud, let alone - I would be very scared for them to be hit by a car even, it’s just not flat, it’s not safe," Ladelpha said.

Other residents tell CTV News Ottawa that despite safety concerns throughout construction, they understand the necessity of the project.

"No doubt, there’s more that can be done but it’s always a temporary situation that’s not going on for a while. For me personally I just walk on by, I wouldn’t walk on Richmond Road," said Dave Anglin, who lives in the neighbourhood.

"You take the extra time you need and you walk up to the corner and cross at the lights and stay safe," added Todd Sams, another resident who frequents the area.

Ladelpha and Telvilla both said they would like to see a crosswalk added at Lockhart Avenue, along with other added safety measures for pedestrians along Richmond Road.

"Right away a barrier needs to start and better up keep of the basic sidewalk," Ladelpha said.

Construction on Phase Two of the LRT along Richmond Road is scheduled to continue until at least 2023, meaning residents could find themselves dealing with these issues for a couple more years.

CTV Ottawa reached out to the city for comment on this story but they were unavailable.