Phase 2 of Manning Road construction begins Monday

The expansion of Manning Rd in Tecumseh continues Monday with Phase 2 at an estimated cost of $4.5 million.

“We are very excited to be getting started on the next phase of the improvements to Manning Road,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “This project is part of the broader plan for the area to improve transportation infrastructure, support flood mitigation and remove the drain along the west side of Manning Road.”

Construction of Phase 1 was completed in 2014 which included the construction of the storm pump station and associated facilities and the reconstruction of a section of Riverside Drive (Manning Road to Christy Lane), including the roundabout at the Manning Road/Riverside Drive intersection. The improvements accommodated pedestrians, cyclists and included urban design features to create an aesthetically pleasing gateway into Lakewood Park.

Phase 2 will include the enclosure and redirection of the East Townline Drain into the recently constructed Lakewood Park channel; filling in the existing open drain on the west side of Manning Road; watermain replacement along Little River Boulevard from Manning Road to Grace Road and along St. Thomas Street from Manning Road to Green Valley Drive; and, the construction of a new local storm sewer on the west side of Manning Road.

Both the enclosure/redirection of the East Townline Drain into the Lakewood Park channel are recommended works from the Tecumseh Storm Drainage Master Plan which was previously approved under the Municipal Class EA process.

The completion date is scheduled for early 2022.