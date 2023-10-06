Philippe to bring heavy rain, winds to Maritimes as post-tropical storm on weekend
Environment Canada says Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches the Maritime provinces.
Special weather statements are in effect for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, saying several areas could see 50 millimetres of rain or more Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.
Environment Canada says a trough of low pressure is expected to interact with approaching Philippe, combining to produce rain and strong winds.
Forecasters expect winds to be weaker than last month's post-tropical storm Lee, so damage from Philippe may be mostly limited to broken tree branches, with the occasional power outage.
But, they add there could be some minor to moderate coastal flooding, especially combined with high tide early Sunday.
The weather agency has determined that unlike Lee, Philippe does not warrant tropical watches or warnings.
As of this morning, Philippe was classified as a tropical storm and was about 230 kilometres south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.
